Three Corning residents died from a vehicle crash near Black Butte Lake, including a 5-week-old infant.
According to a report by the California Highway Patrol, Victor Lowery, 35, was driving a 2011 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup west on Newville Road north of Stony Creek on Aug. 14, with passengers Katelyn McCabe, 29, and the couple’s baby boy in the vehicle.
For unknown reasons, around 6:35 p.m. the pickup went off the roadway and rolled 50 feet down an embankment coming to a stop on its wheels, CHP said.
McCabe and the infant, both unrestrained in the Dodge, were ejected from the vehicle, CHP reported. McCabe suffered fatal injuries.
The baby, who was transported to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento with major injuries, is reported to have died at the hospital on Sunday.
Lowery, who was wearing a seatbelt, was also killed in the crash.
CHP said the crash is under investigation and is asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact them at 527-2034.