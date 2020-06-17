Two Corning residents suffered serious injuries in a vehicle crash on Tuesday at the intersection of Edith and Gallagher avenues.
It appears Lori Patrick, 56, was ejected from the GMC Jimmy she was driving southbound on Edith Avenue after it struck an eastbound Acura MDX around 11:30 a.m.
California Highway Patrol said Patrick either ran the stop sign at the intersection or pulled out in front of the MDX driven by Anna Flores, 22, of Corning. The right front of the GMC struck the left front of the MDX causing major damage to both vehicles. The impact resulted in both vehicles going off the roadway into the property on the southeast side of the intersection, taking out the northbound Edith Avenue stop sign.
Patrick, who had major injuries, was transported by ambulance to Enloe Medical Center in Chico. A front seat passenger, 59-year-old Anthony Herrera, of Corning also had major injuries and was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.
Flores, who was wearing a seat belt, and a 1-year-old female child in the Acura who was secured in a child safety seat, did not suffer an injuries.
CHP said the crash is under investigation and it does not appear alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.