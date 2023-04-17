Two men suffered major burns when their utility truck caught fire at the Petro Travel Center on South Avenue at Highway 99W in Corning on April 11, reported the Corning Fire Department.
Corning firefighters responded to the blaze around 9:19 a.m. where they found the truck to be engulfed in flames and one man suffering burns to 90 percent of his body and a second man 35 percent of his body, according to fire department records.
Both men were transported by medical helicopter – one to Enloe Medical Center in Chico and the other possibly to UC Davis Burn Unit.
It appears the utility truck was in the Petro parking lot to work on a semi-truck’s air-conditioning system when it caught fire.
The blaze caused major damage to the vehicle.
Identity of the two men was not available through the fire department and their current condition is unknown.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the fire department.