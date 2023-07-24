Two people were injured in a vehicle crash on Highway 45 at County Road 48 on July 14, reported the California Highway Patrol.
It appears Juan Gonzalez, 27, of Willows was driving a 2014 Lexus IS250 north on the highway following a 2001 Toyota Tacoma driven by Vang N. Hur, 83, of Oroville, CHP said.
When the Toyota slowed to make a turn left turn onto County Road 48, it is alleged the Lexus crossed the solid double yellow line around 9:35 a.m. and began to pass the Toyota.
CHP said the Lexus, while attempting to pass the Tacoma, crashed into the left side of the turning Toyota.
Gonzalez was not injured in the crash, CHP reported, however, Vang suffered a laceration to his head and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. A front seat passenger in Vang’s vehicle, Steve X. Her, 66, of Oroville complained of pain to his shoulder but sought his own medical care.
CHP said the crash is under investigation, but at this time it does not appear drugs or alcohol were a factor in the accident.