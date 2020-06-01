At least two people were confirmed dead in a crash on Paskenta Road just south of Rancho Tehama Road involving a Honda Civic and a Ford E250 utility van today, June 1.
California Highway Patrol said it appears the Honda, which was possibly a stolen vehicle, was traveling southbound around 4:27 p.m., when for unknown reasons it went into the northbound lane and skidded sideways directly in the path of the Ford van.
The van struck the broadside of the Honda on the passenger side, crushing the sedan nearly in half.
CHP has not released the identity of the two people killed in the Honda, except to say the driver was male and the passenger was female.
The driver of the Ford got out of the van right after the crash and left the scene in a two-seat Honda occupied by a driver and one passenger, previous to the arrival of CHP officers and rescue personnel, according to witnesses at the crash. There did not appear to be anyone else in the van except for the driver, who may have been suffering injuries from the accident.
CHP Red Bluff Office is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or observed the driver of the Ford van leave the scene to contact the office at 527-2034.