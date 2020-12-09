Corning police arrested two suspects in a stolen vehicle on Dec. 2 after receiving a license plate reader notification of a stolen 2002 white Lincoln Navigator around 4 p.m.
Officers located the SUV traveling east on Solano Street and made a felony traffic stop at Second Street.
The driver of the Lincoln, Michelle Loren Woodyatt, 32, of Galt, and passenger, Alexander Ralph Tetreault, 28, of Chico were arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and Woodyatt an additional charge of driving on a revoked/suspended license.
Police said Woodyatt is on probation for a previous stolen vehicle conviction.