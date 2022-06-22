Corning’s City Council has been presented with two options to consider for the 2022-23 fiscal budget.
City Manager Kristina Miller in her budget presentation told the council that city staff had prepared two different budgets – the first an as-is budget with total expenditures at $18,850,726 – the second option included the hiring of additional personnel, with total expenditures at $19,059,660.
Miller said total projected revenues for the year is $16,067,075, excluding transfers.
In the second budget option, the additional personnel would include a full-time maintenance worker/meter reader, police officer, police officer promoted to sergeant and contracted grant administrator.
Police Chief Jeremiah Fears pointed out the additions to his department are not “newly created” positions, but positions that have been frozen for years.
Miller said the voter-approved Measure A one-half cent sales tax is estimated to yield $1.35 million in 2022-23. Those funds cover $250,000 to fire dispatch and $711,832 to capital improvements and replacement reserve transfers.
The budget will cover 4.0 percent pay increase for all city employees in the miscellaneous, public safety, dispatch and management bargaining units.
Six months of funding for the city’s Recreation Department will continue to be funded by the Nomlaki Tribe Foundation through a state grant, however, after that the funding will need to come through the city’s general fund.
New to the budget is $250,000 for the city’s Awning Grant Program and $300,000 to support the initial engineering study for the water and sewer extension across Interstate 5 utilizing American Rescue Plan Act Funds.
“The as-is budget and added personnel budget, project general fund reserves will decrease by $159,132 and $326,378, respectively during fiscal year 2022-23,” Miller said.
She added that city revenues come from a number of sources, the majority from sales tax.
Other sources include transient occupancy tax, property tax, and vehicle licensing fees.
However, Miller said, “Since we rely heavily on sales tax revenue, our fiscal stability can be significantly affected by recessionary economic conditions and fuel prices. Two industry groups, fuel sales and auto sales, typically account for over 65 to 75 percent of our sales tax revenues depending on the year.”
She is concerned about the impact fuel prices and inflation could have on the budget if people choose to not travel. If that happens, it could also impact the city’s transient occupancy tax revenues.
Looking to the future, Miller said, “As a result of the new Recreation Center and City Plaza and other general staffing needs, in the next five years it is anticipated the following additions to staffing will be requested.”
That list included in 2023-24 a police detective, full-time recreation director, full-time planner and public works maintenance worker.
In 2024-25, a full-time public works director and recreation department assistant.
She anticipates a request for three full-time firefighters positions in 2025-26.
“If Corning can pay off some of its unfunded accrued liability debt and save some money, Miller said, it can fund these positions in time,” Miller added.
The proposed budgets will once again be presented to the City Council during its June 28 meeting when the council can direct staff for revisions or possibly vote for approval.