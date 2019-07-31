Twelve Owens pharmacies in Northern California, including two in Red Bluff, are being sold to CVS Pharmacy, with the transition expected to be completed by the end of September.
The two Owens pharmacies in Red Bluff, located at 1050 S Main St., and 434 Walnut St., will close and all pharmacy files and pharmacy inventory will be transferred confidentially to the CVS Pharmacy at 455 S. Main St., Red Bluff.
The other three Owens locations to move all business to CVS in their respective towns is Weed, Weaverville and the Churn Creek location in Redding, Owens in Palo Cedro and Susanville are finalizing an agreement with Rite Aid pharmacies at those locations.
CVS Pharmacy plans to maintain operations in five of the Owens locations, each of which will be rebranded as a CVS Pharmacy – three in Redding and one each in Mt. Shasta and Anderson.
Owens Healthcare will be retaining and continue to operate its long term care pharmacy, compounding pharmacy, infusion services, medical equipment/respiratory services and real estate businesses.
The two companies say they are working closely together to ensure that the transition is seamless for both patients and employees. Ensuring that patient care and pharmacy access is not interrupted is critical to both companies. All existing employees will be considered for positions with CVS Pharmacy.
John Friesen, Owens Pharmacy Executive Chairman said, “It has been an honor for my family to serve your families’ retail pharmacy needs here in the North State for so many years. My father, Royce Friesen’s goal from the beginning of Owens in 1957 has been to provide an exceptional patient care experience. My family and I thank you for your years of support for Owens Pharmacy, and we are confident the transition to CVS will be smooth and beneficial for our patients and employees over the long run. As we have done since 1957, Owens will continue to grow and expand our existing five divisions and evaluate starting new lines of business.”