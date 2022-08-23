Two sites in Paskenta are included in Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s (PG&E) expansion of its remote grid program.
Included in the upgrades will be four new standalone power systems and deploying a standardized monitoring and control platform that will help it scale the program to more than 30 systems by 2026.
A standalone power system, otherwise known as a remote grid, is expected to provide the same or better levels of electric reliability using locally sited solar, batteries, and back-up generators as a permanent alternative to traditional energy infrastructure such as poles and powerlines.
Two wireless systems near Paskenta will allow PG&E to remove two miles of overhead power lines, each serving one customer meter;
Collectively, the four new standalone power systems allow PG&E to remove 4.5 miles of overhead distribution electric lines while enabling five customers to continue receiving safe, reliable, affordable, low-carbon, and wireless energy. In addition to Paskenta, the other upgrades will be in Mariposa and Ahwahnee.
PG&E is working with Potelco, a Quanta West, LLC Company, to build and construct the four new systems, which are expected to begin operations by early 2023 following construction and successful testing and commissioning.
“PG&E has identified many locations where remote grids may be the most effective way of reducing wildfire risk and improving electric reliability in the communities we're privileged to serve. As we expand the use of Standalone Power Systems, we now have a standardized platform for our operations, engineering, and asset management teams that will help us understand and manage real-time and historic system performance,” said Jason Glickman, PG&E's executive vice president, Engineering, Planning and Strategy.
Throughout PG&E's 70,000-square-mile service area, pockets of remote customers are served via long electric distribution lines that in many cases traverse through high fire-risk areas. Replacing these distribution lines with a reliable and low-carbon local energy source is an innovative option that has now become a feasible and, in many cases, preferred option for serving customers at the edges of the grid.
PG&E has identified multiple potential locations for additional remote grids, with sites currently being assessed in high fire-threat areas of Lake, Sonoma, and Tulare counties, all of which would be managed on New Sun Road’s Stellar platform.
For more information and to watch a video about PG&E’s Remote Grid program, visit pge.com/remotegrids.