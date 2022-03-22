The California Highway Patrol continues to investigate a crash on Interstate 5 near the Cottonwood Scales that killed two Red Bluff teens and a Cottonwood woman, and sent a Red Bluff woman to the hospital in critical condition around 1:45 a.m., Sunday, March 20
According to the Tehama County Coroner's Office, the deceased have been identified as Ivy (August) Spangle, 16, Autumn Craytor, 14, and Jordan Verdugo, 20.
It appears Spangle was driving a 2016 Kia southbound in the slow lane of the freeway at approximately 70 mph just south of Bowman Road, with Craytor in the front passenger seat, and Verdugo sitting in the back seat with a 21-year-old Red Bluff woman, according to the California Highway Patrol Red Bluff Office.
For unknown reasons, Spangle drove the Kia on to the west shoulder of the freeway where it struck a rear of a 2022 Kenworth big rig, driven by Rodney Hill, 47, of Elk Grove, that was parked on the I-5 shoulder, CHP said.
The Kia came to rest on its wheels on the freeway's shoulder.
Spangle and Craytor, who were reportedly both wearing their seat belts, both suffered fatal injuries in the collision, as did Verdugo, who was reported to not be wearing a seatbelt.
The second passenger in the Kia's backseat, who was also reportedly not wearing a seat belt, suffered major injuries and was transported to Mercy Medical Center in Redding. Her current condition is unknown and her identity has not been released by the CHP.
Hill was not injured in the crash.
CHP said it is unknown at this time whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.