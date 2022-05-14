Two vehicle crash-related fatalities occurred in Tehama County on Friday afternoon – one on Reeds Creek Road and the other on Highway 99E.
The crash on Highway 99E occurred near Rowles Road around 3 p.m., involving a head-on collision between a Chevrolet Malibu and silver Cadillac sedan.
A man was pinned inside the Cadillac and had to be extricated. At least two people were transported to Enloe Medical Center in Chico.
Details into the crash and identity of the victims have not yet been released by the California Highway Patrol.
A white Toyota Corolla that may have been involved in the incident, but took off from the scene, was later located by CHP in Shasta County and is part of the investigation into the fatality.
The highway was temporarily shut down in both directions
MOTORCYCLE CRASH
The crash on Reeds Creek at Johnson Road west of Red Bluff occurred around 4:30 p.m. and involved a Jeep and motorcycle. It has been reported there was one fatality and one injury in that crash.
Identity of the fatality victim has not yet been released.
Updates will be provided as they become available.