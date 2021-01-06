(Washington DC) – Congressman Doug LaMalfa, R- Richvale, was sworn in for his fifth term as a U.S. Representative on Monday. He was re-elected in November with 57 percent of the vote, an increase of over two percentage points from 2018.
“I am looking forward to a successful term in Congress. While Washington and our country remain bitterly divided, I will continue to focus on common sense reforms that improve the lives of our constituents,” LaMalfa said.
He looks forward to being able to finish the permitting and begin construction of the Sites Reservoir, a project he has worked towards for many years.
“I am also optimistic that I can make significant progress on improving federal forestry policy, so that we can accelerate much needed forest management and turning trees into useable products and biomass power,” he added. “This would return many jobs back into the woods and help make our rural communities much more fire resistant.”
He expects many hard-fought battles ahead, but said he will always be focused on what works for “us in the real world”, not what sounds good to the DC press corps or Capitol insiders.
LaMalfa represents California’s First Congressional District, including Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou and Tehama counties.