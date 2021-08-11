United Way of Northern California (UWNC) Monday said it needs at least $2 million in new funding to provide wildfire relief and recovery to rural communities throughout the North State.
The region is battling a wildfire season that has all but leveled the towns of Doyle and Greenville and forced tens of thousands of evacuations.
“We are launching an urgent appeal, as we have active and destructive fires burning simultaneously in most of the counties in our nine-county region,” said Larry Olmstead, president and CEO of UWNC. “Authorities are still trying to fully assess damage, but we expect the loss of residential structures will be at least in the hundreds. The survivors need services, both immediate and longer term.”
Matt Plotkin, UWNC Disaster Services manager, said money donated to UWNC for wildfire relief is used to provide emergency financial assistance for evacuees and survivors; pay expenses related to intermediate and long-term housing; provide grants to partner non-profits that are working on relief and recovery, including case management for survivors; support information and referral services through the 2-1-1 NorCal helpline; and pay for operational expenses related specifically to relief and recovery.
Authorities in Tehama, Shasta and Siskiyou counties have activated 2-1-1 during the wildfire season, according to UWNC.
The organization is responding to the Dixie Fire, which is burning in Butte, Lassen, Plumas and Tehama counties.
Also of concern are the MacFarland and Monument fires in Trinity County, and the Antelope and River Complex fires in Siskiyou County.
Previously, UWNC responded to the Lava and Tennant fires in Siskiyou, the Salt Fire in Shasta County and the Beckwourth Complex Fire in Lassen.
“We are on the ground as local assistance centers are set up, meeting clients, hearing their stories and providing financial assistance,” Olmstead said. “We’ve directly helped at least 200 individuals and families this fire season, a number growing by the day. We’ve also given grants to other agencies to support shelter services, including American Red Cross, Salvation Army and Plumas Crisis Intervention & Resource Center.”
UWNC over the past three years has distributed more than $10.7 million in wildfire relief. Nearly $8.5 million of that amount has helped survivors of the 2018 Camp Fire, which destroyed 14,000 dwellings and much of the Butte County community of Paradise. Another $1.7 million assisted survivors of the 2018 Carr Fire, which destroyed 1,200 homes in Redding and other Shasta County communities.
“We are still providing about $100,000 per month in housing assistance to Camp Fire survivors and will continue to do so for probably a couple more years,” Olmstead said. “We are also continuing to support recovery of 2020 wildfires, including the North Complex Fire in Butte and Plumas counties, and the Slater Fire in Siskiyou County. Our resources, and the resources of our partner agencies, are getting stretched thin. There is an urgent need for more funding.”
He added, whereas the 2018 Carr and Camp fires struck in more heavily populated areas and thereby drew significant federal attention and financial assistance, such help is proving harder to come by in 2021 for smaller rural communities.
Also in 2021, the number of events has escalated, stretching emergency response and relief resources.
“It’s a perfect storm of bad,” Olmstead said, referring to fres that are occurring in harder-to-reach areas with limited infrastructure. Drought, three-digit temperatures and the COVID pandemic also had to the significant challenges.
“The region is likely to see wildfire activity for another few months,” he said.
Tax deductible donations to UWNC can be made by visiting www.norcalunitedway.org and clicking the “Donate” button; by texting “norcalfire” to 91999, or by mailing a check to United Way of Northern California, c/o Wildfire & Disaster Fund, 3300 Churn Creek Road, Redding, CA 96002.
Questions or requests for further information can be directed to Olmstead, at lolmstead@norcalunitedway.org, 530- 241-7521 xt 120; or Astrid Withrow, Chief Development Officer, awithrow@norcalunitedway.org, 530- 241-7521, xt 123.