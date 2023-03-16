Effective: March 15 at 8 p.m.

• Rawson Road is closed between Dusty Way and Flores Avenue – flooding

• Flores Avenue is closed at the bridge – flooding

• Red Bank Creek gates at Paskenta - flooding

• Craig Avenue

• Oklahoma Avenue at Craig Avenue

• Gilmore Ranch Road from Williams Avenue to Hoy Road

• Kaer Avenue from Belle Mill Road to Royal Lane

• Tehama Vina Road from Marek Road to Royal Lane

• Cone Grove Road half mile before the park

• Foohill Road between A Street and 68th Avenue – flooding

• Shasta Boulevard at the wet crossing between Eighth Avenue and 62nd      Avenue – swift water

• Rawson Road from Carona Avenue to Chittenden Road – flooding

• Hall Road at wet crossing south of Gyle Road – flooding

• Flournoy Avenue between Kirkwood Road and Marguerite Avenue – damaged bridge

ROAD RE-OPENING - 

South Avenue

