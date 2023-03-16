Effective: March 15 at 8 p.m.
• Rawson Road is closed between Dusty Way and Flores Avenue – flooding
• Flores Avenue is closed at the bridge – flooding
• Red Bank Creek gates at Paskenta - flooding
• Craig Avenue
• Oklahoma Avenue at Craig Avenue
• Gilmore Ranch Road from Williams Avenue to Hoy Road
• Kaer Avenue from Belle Mill Road to Royal Lane
• Tehama Vina Road from Marek Road to Royal Lane
• Cone Grove Road half mile before the park
• Foohill Road between A Street and 68th Avenue – flooding
• Shasta Boulevard at the wet crossing between Eighth Avenue and 62nd Avenue – swift water
• Rawson Road from Carona Avenue to Chittenden Road – flooding
• Hall Road at wet crossing south of Gyle Road – flooding
• Flournoy Avenue between Kirkwood Road and Marguerite Avenue – damaged bridge
ROAD RE-OPENING -
South Avenue