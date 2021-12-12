Pacific Gas and Electric Company has verified that power to more than 3,000 customers in the Corning area has been restored.
The power went out at 7:46 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12 to 3,019 customers east of Highway 99W all the way to the Sacramento River and south to Kirkwood and north to Richfield.
The company website states the preliminary determination of cause is weather-related.
A crew was assigned to assess the outage and was able to restore power.
For more information and updates go to the PG&E website, pgealerts.alerts.pge.com.