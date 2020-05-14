A Corning High School graduation ceremony will take place for its 2020 seniors, however, the details are a little different than in the past, as the outgoing class leaves the Cardinal nest amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Jared Caylor, Corning Union High School District superintendent, said the school's administration decided on Wednesday evening the ceremonies, for Corning High School and Centennial High School, will take place at the Rolling Hills Casino Amphitheater parking lot on June 5, in what he described as a “drive-in movie” type scenario. Centennial's ceremony will be at 10 a.m. and Corning High's during the evening hours.
The ceremonies will include student speeches and the graduates receiving their diplomas in person.
“Each graduate will receive one ticket, and that ticket will allow one vehicle to attend the ceremony,” he added. “People attending the ceremony in the vehicles will not be allowed to get out of the vehicles and wander around, not even for pictures.”
The district is setting up photo opportunities at Corning High School with the traditional graduation 2020 sign as a backdrop previous to the graduation ceremony, Caylor explained.
“On the night of graduation, we will have an event production crew providing live-stream feed on the school's Facebook page. In addition, we will have a photographer on site to take pictures of the graduates as they receive their diplomas,” he said. “Those pictures will be provided free of charge to each graduate.”
Each aspect of the two ceremonies are planned around the state's COVID-19 safety criteria.
“Working within the state's guidelines, we want to provide something for our graduates that will be meaningful,” Justine Felton, Corning High School associate principal, said.
Corning Union High School District Superintendent Jared Caylor said two of the three options the school was looking at were eliminated due to coronavirus limitations – a traditional ceremony, and delaying the event until June.
“We are going with our third option, which is to have a drive-in movie-type ceremony,” Caylor added.
Announcement of the ceremony detail are being made to graduating seniors by direct email, to parents through an all-call, the school's social media, and through the Corning Observer, both in print and online.
Caylor said he has been in communication with Los Molinos and Red Bluff high school administrations and both of those school are planning the same type of graduation ceremonies in alignment with state coronavirus safety criteria.