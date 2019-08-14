Two Corning residents were killed in a vehicle crash near Black Butte Lake Wednesday, and an infant suffered major injuries.
According to a report by the California Highway Patrol, Victor Lowery, 35, was driving a 2011 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup west on Newville Road north of Stony Creek around 6:38 p.m., with passengers Katelyn McCabe, 29, and an infant in the vehicle.
For unknown reasons, the pickup went off the roadway and rolled 50 feet down an embankment, CHP said.
McCabe and the 5-week-old infant, both unrestrained in the Dodge, were ejected from the vehicle. McCabe suffered fatal injuries.
The baby was transported to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento with major injuries, CHP said.
Lowery, who was wearing a seatbelt, was also killed in the crash.
CHP said the crash is under investigation and is asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact them at 527-2034.
PREVIOUS ARTICLE:
California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal single vehicle crash on Newville Road west of Corning around 6:38 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14.
It is reported a Dodge Ram pickup rolled several times down a 50 foot embankment, coming to rest on its wheels. An occupant of the vehicle was killed in the crash.
The Tehama County Coroner has responded to the scene.
The identity of the person killed in the crash has not been released and at this time there is no information on how many people were in the vehicle.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.