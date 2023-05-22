Two teenage Corning girls who were seriously injured on May 12 when the pickup they were riding in crashed on Interstate 5 south of Liberal Avenue around 3:35 p.m., continue to undergo medical treatment, one still at U.C. Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, according to family members. One of the girls remains in critical condition in the center’s neurological ICU, the other is making improvements as she recovers from surgery.
Deana Marshbanks, 18, of Corning was driving the pickup south on the freeway in the right lane when the vehicle in front of her suddenly braked and slowed down, CHP said.
In an effort to avoid colliding with the vehicle in front of her, Marshbanks swerved to the left and then overcorrected, losing control of the pickup which went into the grassy median and rolled several times coming to rest on its roof, reported CHP Sgt. Paul Burns.
One of the female juvenile passengers riding in the backseat and allegedly not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled, CHP said.
Another female juvenile passenger had to be extricated from the pickup by CalFire personnel, Burns said.
A juvenile male who was also a passenger in the pickup suffered contusions and lacerations to his head and was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff, as was the driver, Marshbanks, who had a cut to her leg, CHP reported.
The two female passengers suffered major head and neck trauma and other injuries, and were transported by medical helicopter to Enloe Medical Center in Chico. After arriving at Enloe, both girls were transferred to U.C. Davis Hospital in Sacramento due to the extent of their injuries, said a family member.
CHP officers said alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.