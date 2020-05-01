The Tehama County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate a double homicide that occurred Thursday, April 30 on Highway 99W north of Sonoma Avenue near Thomas Creek in Richfield around 8 p.m.
Also under investigation is a crash between a big rig and a sheriff's patrol vehicle en route to the homicides.
Tehama County Assist. Sheriff Phil Johnston said the sheriff's department received a 911 call around 8 p.m. stating shots had been fired at Thomas Creek bridge.
"Right away we learned that one shooting victim had been taken to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital by a private party," Johnston said. "He was pronounced dead at the hospital."
As the investigation ensued into the night, a second shooting victim was located in Thomas Creek.
Johnston said both victims where Hispanic male adults.
"It appears a group of people where swimming in the creek when another group arrived and shots were exchanged," he added. "We have evidence that there were multiple firearms used. We have recovered one firearm but can't say at this time if it was one of the firearms used to shoot either of the victims."
The Department of Justice was called to the crime scene and is assisting in the investigation.
"We don't have very few witnesses willing to cooperate, and still haven't established a motive," Johnston said.
The sheriff's office is not releasing the names of the shooting victims at this time.
Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to contact the Tehama County Sheriff's Office at (530)529-7900.
INJURED DEPUTY
A sheriff's deputy responding to the homicide was traveling south on the 99W around 8:25 p.m. with lights and siren approaching Gyle Avenue when a WalMart big rig pulled out from Gyle and turned left onto 99W directly in front of the approaching patrol vehicle, said CHP Sgt. Paul Burns.
As the deputy took evasive action to avoid colliding with the big rig, the SUV patrol vehicle struck the back corner of the truck's trailer and then went off the roadway into a fence and tree, Burns stated.
Bystanders, a Corning police officer and CHP officer were able to extricate the deputy from the vehicle as others extinguished a small fire starting in the engine compartment.
Burns could not confirm the identity of the deputy, but did say he was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital with minor to moderate injuries.
The big rig did not stop following the collision, and continued onto the WalMart Distribution Center on Highway 99W where the driver was located and identified by the CHP.
"A complaint against the driver of the big rig will be filed with the Tehama County District Attorney's Office for hit and run and other charges," Burns said.
Johnston said the deputy was treated and released from the hospital. The name of the deputy can not be released at this time.