The man killed in an officer-involved shooting at Meadow Vista Apartment complex in Red Bluff on Wednesday, Feb. 19, has been identified by the Red Bluff Police Department.
Alex Francisco Vazquez, 38, of Red Bluff reportedly shot at officers with a handgun and was subsequently shot and killed by return fire from the officers, said Red Bluff Police Chief Kyle Sanders.
“At the time of this incident, Vazquez was actively being sought by the FBI for a federal warrant alleging possession with intent to distribute and controlled substance. The warrant listed Vazquez and armed and dangerous,” he added.
Red Bluff police arrived at the complex on Vista Way around 1:15 a.m., where they contacted an adult male matching the description of the person involved in the altercation, reported Red Bluff Police Chief Kyle Sanders.
“The male attacked by firing an undetermined number of rounds from a handgun at the officers,” Sanders said. “One of the officers returned fire and struck the subject.”
Injured, the man laid on the ground, but reportedly continued to hold the gun in his hand and refused to comply with orders from police to let go of the handgun.
Police tried for 90 minutes to convince the man to disarm himself, but the efforts were ineffective, Sanders said.
As a four-officer team using a ballistic shield tried to approach the suspect, he reportedly attempted to shoot at the officers. Two Red Bluff police officers returned fire, striking the downed man.
Life saving measures were immediately started by officers on scene and continued until paramedics took over. The man was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Hospital and where medical staff pronounced him dead.
Sanders said the man's identity is being withheld pending confirmation of his identity.
Three Red Bluff police officers discharged their firearms in the shooting. Sanders said their names and length of service will be released at a later time.
“As is standard protocol, these officers have been placed on paid administrative leave,” he added. “None of the officers on scene were physically harmed during this incident.”
The Tehama County District Attorney Bureau of Investigation was requested to respond and is handling the independent external investigation. Red Bluff Police Department is also conducting an internal affairs investigation as is standard protocol in these types of incidents.
“The investigation is ongoing and numerous video recordings are being examined as part of this process. We will be working diligently over the coming weeks to expedite the release of body cam footage as well as provide a more detailed account of what occurred,” Sanders said.