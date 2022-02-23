Earlier this winter season California implemented temporary COVID-19 measures in response to the Omicron surge. Now that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have decreased those temporary measures are expiring.
. The additional visitation requirements for long-term healthcare facilities expired on Feb. 7. For indoor visits, visitors must be fully vaccinated or provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test. Visitors who are unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated and unable to show a negative COVID-19 test may only have an outdoor visit.
. The definitions for indoor and outdoor mega events will return to pre-surge guidance starting Feb. 16. Indoor mega events will be defined as crowds greater than 1,000 attendees and outdoor mega events will be defined as crowds greater than 10,000 attendees.
. The indoor masking requirements will also revert to pre-surge guidance starting Feb. 16. Fully vaccinated individuals will no longer be required to wear a mask in most indoor public settings and businesses (examples: retail, restaurants, theaters, and grocery stores). However, unvaccinated individuals will still be required to wear a mask in all indoor public settings and businesses.
Masks will also continue to be required for all individuals in the following indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status:
o On public transit (examples: airplanes, buses, and taxis)
o Indoors in K-12 schools, childcare
o Emergency shelters and cooling and heating centers
o Healthcare settings
o State and local correctional facilities and detention centers
o Homeless shelters
Even with these temporary mandates lifted, it is still important for individuals to take responsibility for their personal health. Fully vaccinated individuals who are elderly and/or immune compromised and those wanting to be cautious may want to continue wearing a mask in indoor public settings and businesses.
cautious may want to continue wearing a mask in indoor public settings and businesses.
For more information contact: Tehama County Health Services Agency - Public Health Red Bluff: (530) 527-6824; Corning: (530) 824-4890; or Toll Free: 1-800-655-6854