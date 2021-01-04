UPDATE: PG&E restored power back to the 4,801 residences and businesses in Corning by 3:48 p.m. The power was knocked out around 1:30 p.m. when a power substation in Corning was struck by lightening.
UPDATE: According to PG&E, a lightening strike disabled a Corning power substation causing the power outage to 4,801 clients in the Corning area at 1:34 p.m.
PG&E crews are onsite assessing the problem and will restore power when it is safe to do so, said PG&E spokesman Paul Moreno
ORIGINAL STORY
A super storm cell moved over the south end of Tehama County knocking power out to 4,801 residences and businesses around 1:30 p.m. today, Jan. 4.
The storm cell poured buckets of water as lightening seared the sky and ear-splitting thunder rolled through the valley.
Pacific Gas and Electric Company did not have an estimated time of restoration as of 2:30 p.m., but assessment crews are on their way to figure out the cause of the outage and restoration timeline.