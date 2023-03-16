UPDATE Tehama County Public Works road closures, openings

Effective: March 16 10:30 a.m.   

Closures:

Red Bank Creek Gates at Paskenta Road - flooding

Gilmore Ranch Road from Williams Avenue to Hoy Road

Foothill Road between A Street and 68th Avenue – flooding

Shasta Boulevard at the wet crossing between Eight Avenue and 62nd Avenue – swift water

Hall Road wet crossing south of Gyle Road – flooding

Flournoy Avenue between Kirkwood Road and Marguerite Avenue – bridge damage  

Roads Re-opened:

South Avenue

Kaer Avenue from Belle Mill to Royal Lane

