UPDATE Tehama County Public Works road closures, openings
Effective: March 16 10:30 a.m.
Closures:
Red Bank Creek Gates at Paskenta Road - flooding
Gilmore Ranch Road from Williams Avenue to Hoy Road
Foothill Road between A Street and 68th Avenue – flooding
Shasta Boulevard at the wet crossing between Eight Avenue and 62nd Avenue – swift water
Hall Road wet crossing south of Gyle Road – flooding
Flournoy Avenue between Kirkwood Road and Marguerite Avenue – bridge damage
Roads Re-opened:
South Avenue
Kaer Avenue from Belle Mill to Royal Lane