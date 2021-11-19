UPDATE; 5 p.m.
An Oregon man who reportedly at gunpoint carjacked a vehicle with the elderly female driver still behind the wheel around 8:19 a.m., Friday, Nov. 19 is now locked up at the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and kidnapping among several other felony charges.
Karl Van Hoomissen, 22, allegedly fired a handgun while trying to carjack vehicles at the St. Elizabeth Community Hospital parking lot before leaving the area on foot previous to the arrival of Red Bluff police officers.
While on Highway 99W near the hospital, still armed he reportedly carjacked a red Honda taking the driver hostage and forcing her to drive the vehicle southbound on the highway with Red Bluff police, Tehama County sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers in pursuit.
During the pursuit, Hoomissen fired his weapon from the vehicle multiple times as the chase continued down the highway southbound.
A spike strip was deployed and was successful in flattening tires from the vehicle as the pursuit went into Corning and then west onto Corning Road.
As the vehicle was traveling at a slower speed still westbound, the kidnapped driver was able to jump from the moving vehicle and escape.
The woman suffered injuries during her escape and was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment of minor to moderate injuries.
Hoomissen remained in the stopped vehicle and was arrested at police gunpoint without incident.
He was booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felony attempted murder, kidnapping, carjacking with a deadly weapon, attempted carjacking, criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon and exhibiting a firearm. Bail has been set at $100,000.
The Red Bluff Police Department expressed its appreciation to the sheriff’s department, CHP and citizens who helped bring the dangerous situation to an end.
The incident caused temporary lock-downs at Corning schools.
UPDATE: 11 a.m.
A police pursuit from Red Bluff to west of Corning ended with a man arrested and his car-jacking victim transported to the hospital on Friday, Nov. 19.
The incident started Friday morning when a white, male adult reportedly car-jacked an elderly woman at gunpoint in a red Honda sedan at the parking lot of St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff, reported California Highway Patrol Officer Omar Valdez.
The man made the woman remain in the vehicle and drive out of the parking lot onto Highway 99W traveling south.
Red Bluff police located the car-jacked vehicle on the highway and attempted to make a stop, but the victim, still at gunpoint in the vehicle, was reportedly not allowed to stop, Valdez said.
The pursuit continued, with California Highway Patrol now joining the chase, south on the highway into Corning on Solano Street where a spike strip was successfully deployed.
However, the suspect reportedly forced the woman to continue to drive west onto Corning Road on flat tires and the pursuit traveling at slow speeds.
About six miles west of Corning the Honda came to a stop and the suspect was arrested by officers at gunpoint without incident.
Valdez said the woman was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, but traumatized.
A lockdown on Corning and Paskenta schools has been lifted.
The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, will be booked into the Tehama County Jail.
Updates will be posted as they become available.
ORIGINAL
Corning and Paskenta schools are on lockdown due to a law enforcement pursuit with a stolen red Honda out of Red Bluff.
The pursuit was last reported traveling west on Corning Road towards Paskenta.