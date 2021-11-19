A police pursuit from Red Bluff to west of Corning ended with a man arrested and his car-jacking victim transported to the hospital on Friday, Nov. 19.
The incident started Friday morning when a white, male adult reportedly car-jacked an elderly woman at gunpoint in a red Honda sedan at the parking lot of St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff, reported California Highway Patrol Officer Omar Valdez.
The man made the woman remain in the vehicle and drive out of the parking lot onto Highway 99W traveling south.
Red Bluff police located the car-jacked vehicle on the highway and attempted to make a stop, but the victim, still at gunpoint in the vehicle, was reportedly not allowed to stop, Valdez said.
The pursuit continued, with California Highway Patrol now joining the chase, south on the highway into Corning on Solano Street where a spike strip was successfully deployed.
However, the suspect reportedly forced the woman to continue to drive west onto Corning Road on flat tires and the pursuit traveling at slow speeds.
About six miles west of Corning the Honda came to a stop and the suspect was arrested by officers at gunpoint without incident.
Valdez said the woman was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, but traumatized.
A lockdown on Corning and Paskenta schools has been lifted.
The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, will be booked into the Tehama County Jail.
Updates will be posted as they become available.
ORIGINAL
Corning and Paskenta schools are on lockdown due to a law enforcement pursuit with a stolen red Honda out of Red Bluff.
The pursuit was last reported traveling west on Corning Road towards Paskenta.
Updates as they become available.