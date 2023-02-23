UPDATE ITALICIZED
While the Corning City Council unanimously approved the new salary contract between the City and its police and fire department dispatch unit on Feb. 14, which included salary increases, negotiations between the City and the Corning Police Officers Association aren’t going so well.
At this point, negotiations are at an impasse requiring a third-party mediator attempt to find a working compromise between the City and officers association.
“We are pretty frustrated,” said Corning Police Officer Ed Curiel, who has been with the police department for five years and currently serves as the association’s president.
During the City Council meeting Curiel stood before the lectern to address the council about his concerns.
He referred to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office need to temporarily cut daytime patrols due to a lack of deputies.
“Today reminds me of when a Tehama County deputy stood before the Board of Supervisors to express his concern over pay and staffing levels, and the potential exodus of sheriff’s deputies to other agencies,” Curiel said. “Unfortunately, his message fell on deaf ears, and their concerns eventually came to fruition.”
He went on to say he fears the same thing could be taking place in Corning.
Referring to the police association and city’s inability to “reach a contract deal,” Curiel said, “and now we stand to lose at least two officers from this department to other agencies, with potentially more officers leaving within a year.”
He believes the main reason for the officers leaving the Corning Police Department is the opportunity for better salaries and benefits at other law enforcement agencies in the Northstate.
A search of the city’s website shows the last posting for the police department’s officer salary range was in 2021-22 fiscal year, at which time a police sergeant was making between $$6,094 to $7,482 monthly, and an officer between $5,391 to $6,619 monthly.
As of January 1, Tehama County sheriff’s deputy salary range is from $5,218 to $6,342.
“The current challenges facing law enforcement are evident,” Curiel said. “Retention of experienced officers and attracting qualified new recruits is vital for the continuation of current services provided to the community.”
Last year the Tehama County Board of Supervisors received a third-party salary package comparison study for county employees, including the sheriff’s department.
The study showed the county’s employees, particularly sheriff’s deputies and jail staff, were comparatively underpaid.
Corning Police Chief Jeremiah Fears said the city has not requested a study such as the county’s, but does believe the city manager has conducted an unofficial comparison study.
City Clerk Lisa Linnet said previous to contract negotiations with each bargaining unit, the city manager conducts a survey, both online and by phone call, to counties and cities in the area to be able to document the most current salaries being paid in the region.
“All of our employee salaries are listed on the city’s website,” Linnet said. “As are each of the memorandum of understanding contracts between the city and bargaining units.”
Because the city and police officers are in contract negotiations, neither party could discuss the particulars of the negotiations.
“Failure to address these issues will result in further attrition to the department, which will in turn, have a detrimental effect on our community,” Curiel added.
Referring to the voter-approved Measure A half-cent tax increase, which City Manager Kristina Miller said brings to the city about $1.5 million annually, Curiel said voters passed the Measure to address the necessities of the city’s fire and police departments and public works.
He questioned whether or not Measure A funds are being prioritized in that order.
According to City documents, the police department currently has been without funding for a detective since 2008.
In November of 2022 the Tehama County Board of Supervisors approved a salary increase of up to 24 percent for its sheriff’s deputies and earlier this month Sheriff Dave Kain announced the department has been able to hire enough staff to reinstate daytime patrols as of this week.