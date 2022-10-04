USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) is offering disaster assistance and low-interest loan programs to assist farmers and ranchers in their recovery efforts during the current drought.
Available programs and loans include:
• Non-Insured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP)- provides financial assistance to producers of non-insurable crops when low yields, loss of inventory, or prevented planting occur due to natural disasters including qualifying drought (includes native grass for grazing).
• Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP)– provides compensation to eligible livestock producers who suffered grazing losses for covered livestock due to drought on privately owned or cash leased land
• Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP)- offers payments to eligible producers for livestock death losses in excess of normal mortality due to adverse weather. Drought is not an eligible adverse weather event, except when associated with anthrax, a condition that occurs because of drought and directly results in the death of eligible livestock.
• Tree Assistance Program (TAP)– provides assistance to eligible orchardists and nursery tree growers for qualifying tree, shrub and vine losses due to natural disasters including excessive wind and qualifying drought.
• Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees, and Farm-Raised Fish Program (ELAP)- provides emergency relief for losses due to feed or water shortages, disease, adverse weather, or other conditions, which are not adequately addressed by other disaster programs.
• Emergency Loan Program – available to producers with agriculture operations located in a county under a primary or contiguous Secretarial Disaster designation. These low interest loans help producers recover from production and physical losses.
• Emergency Conservation Program (ECP)- provides emergency funding for farmers and ranchers to rehabilitate land severely damaged by natural disasters and to implement emergency water conservation measures in periods of severe drought.
To establish or retain FSA program eligibility, the applicant must report prevented planting and failed acres - crops and grasses. Prevented planting acreage must be reported on form FSA-576, Notice of Loss, no later than 15 calendar days after the final planting date as established by FSA and Risk Management Agency.
For more information on these programs, contact the Tehama County USDA Service Center at 530-527-2667 or visit fsa.usda.gov/disaster.