A crematory is expected to open in Corning with the Planning Commission's approval on March 16 of a use permit application submitted by Stephen Forest, owner of Hall Brothers Mortuary, that seeks to install the service on the property at 902 Fifth St.
The vote was 4-1, with Commissioner Melodie Poisson voting in opposition.
City Manager Kristina Miller said the property has been owned by Hall Brothers Mortuary for more than 40 years, and was grandfathered in as a legal non-conforming use.
In 2014, while the city was working on the General Plan Update, the zoning of the property, which sits amid residential zoning, was eventually rezoned to R-4, allowing for Forest to apply for the use permit.
Last year Forest made a request of the City to add a crematory to his mortuary business and was advised by city staff he would need to go to the Tehama County Air Pollution Control District to receive authority to construct, which he did and was issued a permit in February.
According to Forest, the crematory will be located in an existing building situated just west of the mortuary on the same property.
There was voiced opposition to the crematory by a Corning resident, however, the majority of her concerns were dispelled when it was explained the crematory will be ran under very strict governmental rules and regulations which have been put in place to eliminate any significant effects on the environment.
Miller said the crematory is a benefit as it will offer another service to the community
Forest said he is hoping to have the construction on the crematory completed by summer and available for use.
“The crematory will allow me to do cremations locally, which will keep costs down for families already going through som much,” he added. “In addition, it will make it possible for the mortuary to get loved ones ashes back to he family in a timely manner. But most important, loved ones who have been given to us to care for won't ever have leave our care.”
At this time, the nearest crematory to Corning is in Chico.