Reports of scams targeting utility customers at an all-time high, according to Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), and customers need to be on the alert and wary of any suspicious contact from alleged utility companies.
PG&E authorities said a typical sign of a scam targeting a utility customer includes a caller claiming to be from PG&E and threatening disconnection if immediate payment is not made via a pre-paid debit card or money transfer service like Zelle.
“As a reminder, PG&E will never send a single notification to a customer within one hour of a service interruption, and we will never ask customers to make payments with a pre-paid debit card, gift card, any form of cryptocurrency, or third-party digital payment mobile applications,” reported Matt Foley, lead customer scam investigator for PG&E. “If you ever receive a call threatening utility disconnection if you do not make immediate payment, hang up the phone and either log into your account on PGE.com or call our customer service number to confirm your account details. Remember, PG&E will never ask for your financial information over the phone or via email, nor will we request payment via pre-paid debit cards or other payment services like Zelle. End the call, end the scam.”
Signs of a potential scam:
• Threat to disconnect - Scammers may aggressively demand immediate payment for an alleged past due bill.
• Request for immediate payment - Scammers may instruct the customer to purchase a prepaid card, then call them back supposedly to make a bill payment.
• Request for prepaid card - When the customer calls back, the caller asks the customer for the prepaid card’s number, which grants the scammer instant access to the card’s funds.
• Refund or rebate offers - Scammers may say the utility company over-billed and owes the customer a refund, or rebate, and ask for personal financial information.
• Scammers Impersonating Trusted Phone Numbers - Scammers are now able to create authentic-looking 800 numbers which appear on the phone display. The numbers don’t lead back to PG&E if called back. Hang up and call PG&E at 1-833-500-SCAM. If customers ever feel that they are in physical danger, they should call 911.
Customers should never purchase a prepaid card to avoid service disconnection or shutoff. PG&E does not specify how customers should make a bill payment and offers a variety of ways to pay a bill, including accepting payments online, by phone, automatic bank draft, mail or in person.
If a scammer threatens immediate disconnection or shutoff of service without prior notification, customers should hang up the phone, delete the email, or shut the door. Customers with delinquent accounts receive an advance disconnection notification, typically by mail and included with their regular monthly bill.
Customers who suspect that they have been victims of fraud, or who feel threatened during contact with one of these scammers, should contact local law enforcement. The Federal Trade Commission’s website is also a good source of information about how to protect personal information.
For more information about scams, visit pge.com/scams or https://consumer.ftc.gov/scams