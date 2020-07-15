Neighborhood Full Gospel Church of Corning invites all children ages 3-14 years to Vacation Bible School, 9-11:30 a.m., Monday, July 20 through Wednesday, July 22. “Oh Say Can You See !” is the theme. There will be singing, stories, crafts, refreshments, games, prizes, and surprises!
The church said it has been given approval by Tehama County Public Health to offer the activity, and all COVID-19 county guidelines, such as masks for everyone, safe distancing, sanitizing, special care with the snacks, will be required.
The church is located at First and South streets in Corning. For more information call 824-2323.