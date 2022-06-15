A vegetation fire at Liberal Avenue and Highway 99W near Corning on Monday resulted in two traffic accidents on Interstate 5, reported the California Highway Patrol.
The fire started around 4 p.m. and was pushed by north winds causing visibility problems on the freeway.
CHP Officer Ken Baldwin said one of the collisions involved a 2018 Mitsubishi driven by 48-year-old Catherine Glidewill of Orland who had slowed due to the smoke.
Her vehicle was rear-ended by a 2007 Toyota Highlander driven by Simeon Ruiz Zuniga, 63, of Corning, who was unable to see the Mitsubishi slowing due to the smoke from the fire, Baldwin said.
Neither driver was injured, nor the two passengers in Zuniga’s vehicle.
The second collision was also caused by low visibility due to smoke. This one involved a southbound vehicle that slowed on the freeway near Sourgrass Road and was rear-ended by another vehicle. The CHP didn’t not have the names of the drivers in this incident, but did report there were not injuries for the involved parties.
CalFire, Tehama County Fire and Corning Volunteer Fire were able to extinguish the fire without damage to any structures.