A two–vehicle collision on Solano Street in Corning on Saturday, April 18 resulted in a drunk driving arrest, a vehicle in flames and parties involved in the crash transported to a local hospital with minor to moderate injuries.
It appears two vehicle hit head-on while traveling on Solano Street between Fifth and Sixth streets around 7 p.m. A Buick involved in the crash caught fire and became fully involved before Corning volunteer firefighters were able to contain the flames.
The occupants of the vehicle were able to escape the vehicle before it caught fire.
A driver in one of the two vehicles, Victor Manuel Sanchez Fonseca, 31, of Stockton ran from the site of the crash, but he was soon located and arrested by Corning police on Yolo Street between Fifth and Sixth streets. Fonseca was booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence causing bodily injury, and hit and run resulting in injury.
The names of the other parties involved in the collision have not been released by the Corning Police Department.