A single vehicle crash on Gyle Road left a man dead and another injured last week.
The deceased has been identified as Jacob Taylor, 24, of Petaluma but living part-time in Rancho Tehama.
According to the California Highway Patrol Red Bluff office, Taylor was driving a 1989 Toyota pickup west on Gyle Road when around 1 a.m. on June 25 he lost control on a curve in the roadway just east of Paskenta Road.
The pickup went off the roadway and as Taylor tried to gain control the Toyota overturned into a field ejecting both Taylor and a 21-year-old passenger from Glendale, Ariz.
CHP said both the driver and passenger were not wearing seat belts.
Taylor suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the crash by paramedics.
The passenger, whose name has not been released, sustained moderate injures and was transported by medical helicopter to Mercy Medical Center in Redding.
Drugs and alcohol appear to have been a factor in the crash, CHP said.
Anyone with information concerning this crash is asked to contact the CHP Red Bluff office at 527-2034.