Three people were killed in two separate vehicle crashes Saturday and Sunday in Tehama County.
The first fatality occurred on Jellys Ferry Road near Julie Lane on Oct. 12, when Anthony Keller, 58, of Red Bluff was driving a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound and for unknown reason lost control and went down a dirt embankment around 10:25 p.m., reported the California Highway Patrol.
Keller and his passenger, Robin Keller, 59, of Red Bluff were both ejected from the motorcycle as it traveled down the embankment.
Anthony Keller suffered fatal injuries in the crash, according to the Tehama County Coroner's Office.
Robin Keller, suffering major injuries, was transported by medical helicopter to Mercy Medical Center in Redding.
Sunday crash
Two women died, a man suffered major injuries and a child minor injuries Oct. 13 when a 2014 Polaris Ranger crashed on Vestal Road in Red Bluff.
The CHP said William Quinn, 77, of Cottonwood lost control of the utility vehicle as he was driving down a large hill on his property around 4 p.m., with three unrestrained passengers.
Quinn was ejected from the Polaris causing major injuries, CHP reported.
Two women in the vehicle, Kaitlin Schori, 33, of Redding and Kerry Fitzgerald, 57, of Red Bluff suffered fatal injuries when the Polaris struck a tree and overturned several times, CHP said.
A 3-year-old female child, who had been sitting on Schori's lap, suffered minor injuries.
Quinn was transported by medical helicopter to Mercy Medical Center in Redding for treatment of his injuries.