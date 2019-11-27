The California Highway Patrol has been able to render little information on a fatal vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 99E in Dairyville on Sunday, Nov. 24.
What is known is that a male person was driving a 2005 Honda Accord north on the highway approaching Blackberry Avenue around 1:07 a.m., when, for unknown reasons, the driver lost control of the sedan as it went onto the east shoulder colliding with a large drainage ditch. The impact caused the car to roll over onto its roof.
The unidentified driver, who was the only person in the car, was trapped inside as the engine compartment caught fire, CHP said. Emergency personnel and passing motorists tried to extinguish the fire in an effort to rescue the driver, however, the flames became so intense they were unable to free the man from the vehicle.
Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said identification of the victim is pending DNA testing.
The highway was closed for approximately 60 minutes due to the crash.