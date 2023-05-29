A teenage girl suffered major head trauma on May 22 when she was struck by a vehicle in Orland on May 22, reported the California Highway Patrol Willows Office.
According to reports, the 14-year-old Orland girl was walking south across County Road 200 when she was struck by a 2015 Nissan around 3:50 p.m..
The vehicle, driven by a 62-year-old Orland woman, was traveling east on County Road 200 when it allegedly hit the girl, CHP said.
The impact caused the girl to hit the asphalt roadway and suffer major head trauma, according to CHP reports. She was transported an area hospital for treatment, as was the driver of the Nissan who reportedly complained of pain.
CHP has not released the name of the driver or the alleged victim.
The incident is under investigation by the CHP.