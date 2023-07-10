“Vengeance on the Oregon Trail” is the topic of Saturday’s Tehama County Museum’s 2023 Lecture Series.
Starting at 1:30 p.m. at 275 C St., City of Tehama, this edition of the series is presented by Josie Smith, whose gripping tale sheds new light on the circumstances of the journey to and arrival in Red Bluff of Mary Brown and her family.
After fiery abolitionist John Brown was hanged for treason in 1859, for his failed attempt to start a slave rebellion by raiding the federal arsenal at Harper’s Ferry, his wife Mary, three daughters, Annie, Sarah, and Ellen, and son, Salmon, with his family traveled overland by wagon to start a new life in Red Bluff in 1864.
Their journey nearly ended in disaster on the Oregon Trail when a wagon train of “rebel” Southern sympathizers discovered who they were and how an old murder on the Kansas prairie linked both groups.
Accounts written by the Browns of their overland trip and subsequent historical journal and newspaper articles have never identified these rebels until now, according to Smith.
Exhaustive research by Smith, a member of the Tehama County Museum and Tehama County Genealogical and Historical Society, discovered not only the rebels’ identity and surprising royal family history, but also their reason for vengeance.
Smith will share her research and a remarkable tale about Civil War tensions in Red Bluff, the Brown family and their roots in Tehama County, including Red Bluff, Corning, and Los Molinos.
Those attending the lecture series will learn about a second surprise encounter with members of the “rebel” wagon train on the bank of Cottonwood Creek a few years after the Browns arrived in Red Bluff. They, too, called Tehama, Shasta, Butte, and Modoc counties their home.
Admission to the presentation will be free but donations will be appreciated. The Tehama County Museum will be open to the public with expanded hours beginning at 12 p.m. The Museum can be contacted by phone at (530) 384-2595, or by e-mail at tcmuse@tehama.net.