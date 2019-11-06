The Tehama County Veterans Collaborative will be hosting a breakfast for veterans, their guests and the public on Sunday, Nov. 10 at the Red Bluff Elks Lodge, 355 Gilmore Road. The breakfast will be free for veterans and active duty military and $5 for guests and community members.
Guests are invited to come by anytime between 7-11 a.m. and enjoy eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuits and gravy, mixed fruit, juice and coffee, which will be prepared by Elks Lodge volunteers for up to 300 visitors.
Throughout the morning, a program of music, presentations and door prizes will be provided..
The event will celebrate the 11th anniversary of the program initiated by the Downtown Red Bluff Business Association in 2009. In subsequent years many community volunteers joined forces and hosted the event at the Red Bluff Veterans Hall.
The Tehama County Veterans Collaborative is a nonprofit organization established in 2015 to provide support for veterans in need and to promote the collaboration of local veterans service groups.
A $500 grant was donated by the Community Center Auxiliary as start-up funds.
Contributions and door prizes for the event can be made to TCVC at 332 Pine Street, Red Bluff. For further information contact John Leach at 209-3415 or Orle Jackson at Tehama Together at 527-2223.