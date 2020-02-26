At the February meeting of the Tehama County Veterans Collaborative, newly elected officers were installed and plans for the coming year were developed. John Leach was installed as president, Gail Locke as vice president, Doug England as treasurer, Noel Bookout as secretary and Orle Jackson was appointed publicity chair.
With approximately 10 percent of the County’s population being veterans, the Collaborative was established six years ago to create an awareness of veterans issues, to promote cooperation among local veterans service organizations and to provide emergency support for local veterans in need.
Working in support of the County Veterans Service Office, local veterans and their dependents have received almost $11 million tax-free dollars in retroactive Veterans Administration benefits during the past five years. In addition, over one hundred local businesses have been identified as offering discounts for veterans with identification cards.
During the past year the Collaborative has provided assistance for emergency housing and other needs for local veterans in need while long-term support was being arranged. In cooperation with American Legion Post 45 and the United Way of Northern California, the Collaborative is able to provide limited support for veterans who were victims of the Camp Fire. Plans are currently underway for the second Veterans Day breakfast to take place next November at the Red Bluff Elks Lodge.
The Collaborative appreciates the support of Brookdale Red Bluff in hosting complimentary breakfast meetings on the first Monday of the month at 9 a.m. at 705 Luther St., in Red Bluff. To support the activities of the Veterans Collaborative, to refer a veteran for services or to request information about the Camp Fire program, phone 530-527-2223 or attend one of the monthly meetings. Veterans and community members wanting to support veterans are always welcome.