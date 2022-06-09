CalFire’s Vina Helitack sits as a sentinel watching over the valley and ready to respond to any emergency call it receives – be it wildfires, medical calls or vegetation and structure fires.
Reopen during the pandemic, the new facilities are state-of-the-art and home to a Black Hawk (Sikorsky S70i) helicopter capable of traveling at 120-140 knots and carry six firefighters, along with a pilot and co-pilot.
The helitack, which has been a working CalFire station for more than 40 years, began its reconstruction in 2018 with completion about 18 months ago.
The seven acre compound is composed of a helicopter hanger, training tower, storage facility with two reserve engine bays, saw room, and barracks. Inside the barracks is an exercise room, day room with a wood stove and television, kitchen, dining room and 12 bedrooms with two beds each.
Cooking meals is rotated among the staff and clean up is a roll of the dice each meal.
Daily trainings are being conducted at the helitack, 4520 Highway 99E, in preparation for this year’s wildfire season.
Ready to respond 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the facility is staffed with five firefighters, two engineers, two captains and two pilots at all times during the peak wildfire season. The teams moniker is the “Vina Rhinos”.
The pride of the facility is its Black Hawk helicopter which is a dual engine aircraft with a 1,000 gallon water tank, night vision, rescue capabilities, wench and hook and much more. Its gross weight is 23,500 pounds with a cruise speed of 160 mph, twin turbine engine and rotor diameter of 53 feet 8 inches.
When in the air fighting wildfires the whirly-bird is followed by a fuel truck as the Black Hawk needs to be refueled for every two hours it is in the air.
In May the facility staff was giving a tour of the facility to a group of 8-11-year-old boys and girls, letting the youngsters take turns sitting in the Black Hawk, learn how to sweep and cut a fire line, put on the very heavy firefighting gear, hold a fire hose, and much more.
“We love giving tours to youth groups,” said CalFire Capt. Luke Stacher. “Giving them the chance to learn about what we do and teaching them about fire safety is a great opportunity for us.”
For more information about the Vina Helitack go online to vinahelitack@fire.ca.gov.