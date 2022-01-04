Butte County - The Vina man taken into custody as a person-of-interest in the shooting death of a 21-year-old Corning woman has now been charged with her murder and is being held in the Butte County Jail without bail.
Fernando Palomares, 29, is charged on suspicion of shooting and killing 21-year-old Alicia Flores while she sat in a vehicle in the parking lot of Centerfolds nightclub on Thursday, Dec. 30.
The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said Flores was shot several times and died around 11 p.m. at the scene of the 15430 Highway 99E business.
Palomares, who was allegedly with Flores at the nightclub, reportedly ran from the scene immediately after the shooting.
During a search by sheriff’s deputies, Corning and Chico police, and California Highway Patrol officers he was located in a remote area near the nightclub then taken to the Butte County Jail where he was booked on suspicion of violation of parole.
The ensuing investigation by the Butte County Sheriff's Office led to Palomares being charged on suspicion of murder.
At the time of the shooting, sheriff’s dispatch received multiple calls about a woman who was in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.
Flores was reportedly found inside a white SUV parked outside the club located south of Vina.
He appeared in Butte County Superior Court for a hearing on the murder charge Tuesday, Jan. 4.
It appears Palomares was arrested in 2012 for stabbing of a 15-year-old boy reported as a “rival gang member,” in front of the Chico Mall. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and sentenced to seven years in state prison.
Anyone with information concerning the shooting of Flores is asked to contact the Butte County Sheriff's Office at 530-538-7671.