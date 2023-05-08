A $48 million state project on Highway 99E between the Tehama/Butte counties line and Los Molinos is moving forward as it enters the state and federal review and approval process, which includes response to public comment, final environmental document and start of project design, according to Caltrans officials.
Caltrans said need for the project is restoration of the roadway to reduce maintenance and associated costs, and a construction of a roundabout at South Avenue to “substantially reduce future traffic disruptions.”
“The project includes rehabilitating the roadway with paving and widening. Work also includes paving driveway and road connections, improving pedestrian facilities and drainage in southern Los Molinos and installing lighting, installing and replacing guardrail, installing rail element wall at several fill locations. In addition, the project includes installing maintenance vehicle pullouts and census loops and piezos, upgrading CCTV, and adding broadband to project limits,” said Kurtis Villavicencio, of Caltrans.
During a report to the Tehama County Board of Supervisors concerning the project, Phil Baker, project manager said the purpose of the project is safety driven.
“We take that word very seriously at Caltrans when we say we are here to do a project that’s intent is to reduce the frequency of accidents and also the severity of the accidents that are occurring at this intersection.”
He reported over a five-year period the Highway 99E/South Avenue intersection has seen 17 accidents, and of those accidents none were fatalities, but the vast majority were injury-related.
“There were 11 injury-related accidents and 14 multi-vehicle accidents,” he said.
However, during that same period, there have been fatal vehicle crashes within the area of the entire project.
It is estimated this project will take about seven months, equal to around 200 workings day, with all days requiring traffic control, including two-lane daytime traffic control and one lane control mostly implemented at night.
Construction is anticipated to start in 2024, with a yet-to-be-determined completion date.