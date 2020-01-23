Volunteers pick mandarins for food bank

On a chilly morning nine volunteers from Tehama Together gathered Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Whiteley Mandarin Orchard east of Corning to pick 500 pounds of mandarins which were distributed to families last week by the Tehama County Food Bank.
This was the fourth year that Tehama Together’s Community Food Alliance program has sponsored this gleaning event. With the trees loaded with ripe mandarins, the picking was easily accomplished without ladders, said Orle Jackson of Tehama Together. Joining with the volunteers from Tehama Together, the Food Bank and Food For the Hungry, were first-time volunteers from Rolling Hills Clinic in Corning.
“With this year’s yield being plentiful, families should consider making a trip to the orchard. Where else can you get mandarins for 35 cents a pound while having a good time,” Jackson said.
The orchard is located at 23521 Pennsylvania Ave. - from South Avenue go south on Wisconsin Avenue and turn left on Pennsylvania Avenue.
The Tehama County Community Food Alliance meets at10 a.m. on the second Monday of each month at 332 Pine St., in Red Bluff. Meetings are attended by local growers and healthy food advocates as in an effort to learn about buying fresh and local in Tehama County.
Plans are currently being finalized for the May 17 Farm Table Dinner to be held at Redgate Ranch. For further information call 527-2223.