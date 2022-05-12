The Tehama County Elections Department is providing six vote-by-mail drop boxes throughout Tehama County for the upcoming Primary Election on June 7.In Corning the drop box is located at City Hall, 794 Third St., during regular business hours.
Other locations are as follows:
• 24 Hour Drop Box located at the intersection of Pine and Madison Streets near the old Tehama County Library Site
• Old Historic Courthouse, 633 Washington St, Red Bluff during their business hours
• Food Maxx, 94 Belle Mill Rd, Red Bluff during business hours
• Nu-Way Market. 8049 Highway 99E, Los Molinos during business hours
• Raley’s, 725 S Main St, Red Bluff during business hours
“The boxes are maintained by the Tehama County Elections Department and allows voters to drop their ballot in a secure vote-by-mail drop box without fighting for a parking space or visiting a polling location on Election Day,” said Tehama County Clerk/Recorder Jennifer Vise.
Voters can check the status of their returned vote-by-mail ballot by logging onto the BallotTrax website at
https://california.ballottrax.net/voter/ and entering information to sign up for notification regarding vote-by-mail ballots.
As always you can still return your vote-by-mail Ballot the following ways:
- By Mail. Simply drop it in the mail no later than June 7, 2022; it must be received by our office no later than seven days after Election Day.
- Drop Off. Bring it in to the Election’s office, 633 Washington St., Room 17, Red Bluff, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday starting May 9, 2022 to June 6, 2022.
- Election Day. Voters may either bring their ballot in to the election’s office at the above address from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. or drop it off at any available polling place throughout Tehama County from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, contact the Tehama County Elections Department at (530) 527-8190 or toll free at (886) 289-5307; Email: elections@co.tehama.ca.us