Measure G failed to measure up to Tehama County voters on Super Tuesday, who seemed to overwhelmingly defeat the proposed countywide one percent sales tax increase.
As of 10:50 p.m. 84 percent of those voting had voted no on the measure, garnering only 16 percent support. The measure required a 50 percent vote plus one to pass. These numbers are unofficial and have yet to be certified.
The measure was placed on the March 2020 primary ballot by the Tehama County Board of Supervisors as an attempt to close what they called a gap in the general fund budget to maintain county services and public safety staffing levels. If Measure G had passed it was estimated that it would have raised $7.9 million.
The issue for those who were opposed to the measure was that because it is a measure in a general vote the county is not required by law to disclose how the funds are to be spent. Critics already skeptical of how the county’s money is being handled have stated that they don’t see the point of giving them any more.
According to information provided on the Tehama County website, the measure would add one percent to the current sales tax in Tehama County which is 7.25 percent, increasing it to 8.25 percent. In Corning, the 7.75 percent tax would increase to 8.75 percent and in Red Bluff the 7.50 percent tax due would increase to 8.50 percent. The county estimated that a typical Tehama County household would pay an additional $74 percent per year or $6.16 a month. The tax would not apply to groceries or prescription medicine but would apply to fast food, alcohol, clothing, automobiles, clothing and household goods.
Tehama County Supervisor Bob Williams said that he was disappointed that the measure seemingly failed.
“The Board of Supervisors placed this measure on the ballot in hopes that the citizens of Tehama County would realize that additional funds are needed to meet the current and future needs within the County such as restoring reserves, funding the operation of the proposed jail expansion and improving services (including public safety) within the County,” said Williams.
The county says Measure G would have maintained services covered by the general fund such as a viable safety response, essential county services, a full-service library and recreational opportunities.
Other items that could be affected include a reduction in county business hours, services to veterans, reduction in enforcing laws against illegal marijuana activities, a reduction in jail capacities and closure of Juvenile Hall, upkeep to parks and boat ramps operated by the county and a delay in services including vital statistics, birth, marriage and death certificates.
“With the failure of Measure G, the Board Budget Ad Hoc Committee will work with County Department Heads, County Administration and the County Auditor to make recommendations to the full Board of Supervisors as to areas where the County can reduce costs and/or increase revenues in order to balance our budget as required by law,” Williams said.
Not affected are social services, public works, child support services, health services, the building department, and the fire department.