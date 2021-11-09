The walnut buying period in Tehama County commenced Monday, Nov. 8, as announced by Tehama County Agricultural Commissioner Doni Rulofson. Walnuts are currently the county's number one agriculture producer, valued at more than $72 million, according to the 2020 Crop Report.
“The walnut industry is particularly vulnerable to theft due to the manner in which the nuts are harvested and the county's Walnut Theft Ordinance is intended to deter such activities,” Rulofson said.
The Tehama County Purchase and Sale of Walnut Crops Ordinance has been in place since 2013, in an effort to reduce walnut crop thefts. The ordinance authorizes the county to exercise the power to establish requirements regarding the transportation and identification of walnut crops, including establishing a walnut buying period.
“It is the purpose and intent of this article to establish a means of verifying ownership of specified agricultural commodities in order to prevent and deter theft of these commodities and to provide a means for fiscal enforcement of laws and regulations pertaining to the purchase and sale of these commodities,” reads the ordinance in part.
For several years, walnut growers suffered the theft of harvested walnuts to illegal transporters stealing tons of walnuts.
The walnut buying period is the declared conclusion of harvest of the Chandler variety of walnuts by the county's agricultural commissioner after consultation with a committee of walnut growers, during which non-processing walnut buying operations within Tehama County may lawfully purchase and receive walnuts that have not been dried or processed.
