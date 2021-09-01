A murder suspect wanted on an arrest warrant of Washington was located and arrested in Red Bluff on Aug. 23, reported the Red Bluff Police Department.
Michael Mathwig, 38, of Bremerton, Wash., who was wanted for questioning by the Bremerton Police Department in the death of the suspect's ex-girlfriend, was arrested in the Walmart parking lot in Red Bluff around 10:14 p.m.
It appears Mathwig was traveling south on Interstate 5 in an effort to avoid detection, when a Shasta Interagency Narcotics Task Force officer utilizing automatic license plate reading technology detected Mathwig's vehicle in the Red Bluff area around 3:30 p.m. on the day of the suspect's arrest.
Red Bluff police were notified of the information, including officer safety concerns as Mathwig was considered armed and dangerous.
While actively looking for Mathwig's car, Red Bluff police located the unoccupied vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. Officer reportedly waited for Mathwig to leave the store, return to the car and drive away before making a traffic stop on the vehicle.
Mathwig yielded to the traffic stop as he reportedly found himself boxed into an area of the parking lot by police vehicles.
After exiting his car, Mathwig was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on the outstanding homicide arrest warrant.
Red Bluff police assisted Bremerton police detectives in processing evidence and facilitating Mathwig's extradition back to Washington to stand trial, reported the Red Bluff Police Department.