Keeping inline with state mandated regulations, Waste Management, the garbage collection company for Corning residents and businesses, is implementing Smart Truck technology.
The program uses cameras on the refuse collecting Smart Trucks to monitor and document the contents of customers garbage in an effort to promote recycling and avoid cross contamination of what customers put in their garbage cans.
Cameras on garbage trucks is not new. In fact, Waste Management has been using cameras for almost 10 years, however, with Smart Trucks the technology provides more information on what is going into the trucks.
Waste Management ensures customers the information gathered will not be shared with third parties for marketing or data mining. The photographs or videos are used to educate and inform customers on how to improve collecting service, recycling and diverting materials away from the landfills.
Problems that may be noted and addressed is overstuffing garbage cans, contamination with organic matter and recyclables and damaged carts.
Waste Management leadership said its service consultants are trained to carefully identify service issues, such as overage, contamination and damaged carts, utilizing standard protocols for assessing every situation with built-in checks and balances to ensure accuracy.
Using videos and photographs, company staff can work to resolve any dispute a customer has if non-compliance is called into question, including the customer being able to view the photos and videos.\
The goal of the program is to help customers recycle right, so more material is recovered for recycling and composting.
For instance, a customer’s recycle bin should only contain empty/dry bottles, cans, paper and cardboard.
In the yard waste bin there should only be landscape trimmings, not plastic bags or trash bags, or other forms of refuse.
A cart is considered overfilled when the cart lid does not close completely, or material is piled on or around the cart. Overfilled cart charges to customers only apply to carts with lids open 12 inches or more.
Staring June 20, and after three warnings, Waste Management will start implementing surcharges for overfilled trash, and recycling and yard waste containers with contamination.
Waste Management said the surcharges are necessary to offset the increased costs associated with processing contaminated recyclables and disposing of contaminated and excess materials.
The surcharge for overfilled cart and contaminated recycling or yard waste is $16 each incident, after three warnings.
Warnings will include an educational letter with a photograph from Waste Management explaining to the customer what contamination or overfill was documented.
Recyclables to be placed in the recycle bin include clean paper, magazines, newspaper, cardboard, junk mail, empty plastic bottles and containers. Also, empty aluminum beverage containers, empty metal food containers and empty glass bottles and jars.
Not to be placed in the recycle bin is plastic bags/film or polystyrene, diapers and pet waste, food scraps or food-soiled paper. These items all go into the regular trash bin.
Debris for the yard waste container includes grass and garden clippings, weeds, green and dead plants, tree limbs, wood chips, brush and leaves.
For more information call Waste Management at 800-479-8101 or 530-824-4690.