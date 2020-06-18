Tehama County has recently experienced an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases, as of Tuesday the number is 27, with several of those cases identified in the Corning area. Some of these cases were community acquired, whereby no specific place or event was identified as the source of infection.
This data is further exemplified by wastewater COVID-19 sampling results received from the Corning Wastewater Treatment Plant, said City Manager Kristina Miller.
Biobot Analytics analyzed the concentration of the virus in Corning municipal sewage weekly during the month of May to estimate the actual number of people infected.
Results from the May 19 sample estimated 35 positive cases of COVID-19 in Corning.
Because of limited COVID-19 clinical testing, the results from Biobot Analytics are a more accurate representation of the prevalence of the virus in the community, Miller added.
“This testing is thought to be representative of the entire south county not just those individuals serviced by a municipal sewage treatment plant,” Miller said.
Tehama County Public Health Agency continues is urging asymptomatic people to be tested regularly in order to allow better contact tracing, which is critical in slowing the spread of the virus, thus allowing more industries to open and remain open.
The OptumServe Community testing site is accepting all persons, including underinsured, uninsured, undocumented and homeless individuals. Visit https://lhi.care/covidtesting and make an appointment to get tested. There are no copays or costs to individuals being tested.
In addition, Dignity Health Solano Street Clinic will also be offering COVID-19 testing thru the month of June.
Tehama County Public Health encourages social distancing of 6 feet, frequent hand washing, and disinfection of commonly touched surfaces. Where social distancing is not possible, cloth face coverings are recommended.
Of the 27 positive COVID-19 test results in Tehama County, 14 are female and 13 male, 10 were symptomatic and 17 asymptomatic, two over the age of 70, nine aged between 50-69, 12 aged 2-49, and four under the age of 18 years, according to Public Health.
COVID-19 update
Tehama County Public Health reports (as of June 16) COVID-19 cases:
- 27 confirmed positive test results: 17 active, 9 recovered, 1 death
- 2,468 confirmed negative test results
- 22 individuals in quarantine
- 17 individuals in isolation