They aren’t watching out for you, so you need watch out for them, said the state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife to drivers during the Sept. 15-21, Watch Out for Wildlife Week. Although this is Watch Out for Wildlife Week, the department advises drivers need to always be cautious of wildlife while traveling the state’s roadways.
This time of year, the number of wildlife-vehicle collisions typically peak as animals start migrating to winter habitat, mating season begins for deer and elk, and bears spend more time foraging before hibernation, said the department.
To help reduce collisions, Caltrans and the Department of Fish and Wildlife remind motorists to be on the lookout during Watch Out for Wildlife Week, and always.
Many of California’s roadways cut through animals’ migration routes, such as deer and elk. It is vital that drivers be especially alert now through December to avoid collisions with wild animals. These crashes not only harm wildlife, but they can damage vehicles and cause injury and death to drivers and passengers.
“Caltrans is dedicated to improving the safety of California drivers, which includes being responsible when it comes to the environment,” said Caltrans Acting Director Bob Franzoia. “This can mean installing flashing warning signs and building ramps and larger culverts for safer passage for wildlife over and under our roads.”
Vicky Monroe, the department’s conflict programs coordinator added, from September through December, wildlife often exhibit natural behaviors that can increase their movements and activity nearer to humans and roadways. That makes large animals such as deer, bears and mountain lions more likely to be killed or injured by wildlife-vehicle collisions.
According to the California Highway Patrol, 15 people died and 810 people were injured in 4,368 collisions with animals on state, county and local roadways throughout California between 2017 and 2018. The UC Davis Road Ecology Center estimates the total annual cost of animal-vehicle collisions in California to be at least $307 million in 2018.
Wildlife experts offer the following tips for motorists:
1. Be extra alert when driving near areas wildlife frequent, such as streams and rivers, and reduce your speed especially around curves.
2. Don’t text and drive! Leave your phone alone; it can wait.
3. Pay extra attention driving during the morning and evening hours when wildlife are often most active.
4. If you see an animal on or near the road, know that others may be following.
5. Don’t litter. Trash and food odors can attract animals to roadways.
6. Pay attention to road shoulders. Look for movement or reflecting eyes. Slow down and honk your horn if you see an animal on or near the road.
7. Respect wildlife. California is their home too.
The Watch Out for Wildlife campaign is supported by the Department of Fish and Wildlife, Caltrans, Defenders of Wildlife and the UC Davis Road Ecology Center.
A few of the projects this partnership has completed to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions include the Twin Gulches Undercrossings on State Route 299 and the southern California Liberty Canyon Wildlife Overpass, along with many projects in the works.